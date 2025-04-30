SCCI president briefs Senate panel on exports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq passionately represented the interests of exporters before the Senate Standing Committee on Revenue and Finance.

He raised several critical issues affecting the export sector, including the revival of the Final Tax Regime (FTR), extension of the withholding income tax exemption to all exporters, abolition or rationalization of the 5pc withholding sales tax on exporter companies, reforms in the Export Facilitation Scheme, and the restoration of the right to appeal to the Appellate Tribunal in tax refund cases below Rs.

20 million.

Significantly, the Sialkot Chamber’s stance on the revival of the FTR has now garnered widespread support from leading trade bodies, including the Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala Chambers of Commerce and Industry signaling a unified call from the business community for reforms essential to sustaining Pakistan’s export momentum.