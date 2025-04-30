SCCI President Briefs Senate Panel On Exports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 07:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq passionately represented the interests of exporters before the Senate Standing Committee on Revenue and Finance.
He raised several critical issues affecting the export sector, including the revival of the Final Tax Regime (FTR), extension of the withholding income tax exemption to all exporters, abolition or rationalization of the 5pc withholding sales tax on exporter companies, reforms in the Export Facilitation Scheme, and the restoration of the right to appeal to the Appellate Tribunal in tax refund cases below Rs.
20 million.
Significantly, the Sialkot Chamber’s stance on the revival of the FTR has now garnered widespread support from leading trade bodies, including the Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala Chambers of Commerce and Industry signaling a unified call from the business community for reforms essential to sustaining Pakistan’s export momentum.
Recent Stories
Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after LA Olympics 2028
Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation
HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
More Stories From Business
-
SCCI president briefs Senate panel on exports1 minute ago
-
SAPM chairs meeting to review technological advancements, industrial development2 hours ago
-
Fasset secures Sandbox license to launch Pakistan’s first tokenized gold solution2 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Canada meeting at PMO strengthens trade,investment3 hours ago
-
Gold price dip by Rs.3,400 to Rs.345,800 per tola3 hours ago
-
Tea imports decreased 5.45% in 09 months of FY 2024-256 hours ago
-
CCP imposes Rs 155 million fine on poultry hatcheries for cartelization7 hours ago
-
SACM on Industries visits Haripur to review industrial development8 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES9 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates9 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 202510 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 202511 hours ago