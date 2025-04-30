Open Menu

SCCI President Briefs Senate Panel On Exports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 07:40 PM

SCCI president briefs Senate panel on exports

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq passionately represented the interests of exporters before the Senate Standing Committee on Revenue and Finance.

He raised several critical issues affecting the export sector, including the revival of the Final Tax Regime (FTR), extension of the withholding income tax exemption to all exporters, abolition or rationalization of the 5pc withholding sales tax on exporter companies, reforms in the Export Facilitation Scheme, and the restoration of the right to appeal to the Appellate Tribunal in tax refund cases below Rs.

20 million.

Significantly, the Sialkot Chamber’s stance on the revival of the FTR has now garnered widespread support from leading trade bodies, including the Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala Chambers of Commerce and Industry signaling a unified call from the business community for reforms essential to sustaining Pakistan’s export momentum.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after L ..

Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after LA Olympics 2028

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian a ..

Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation

28 minutes ago
 HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at L ..

HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..

44 minutes ago
 Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI ..

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

4 hours ago
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

5 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

5 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

11 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Business