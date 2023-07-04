Naqvi, Zhao Shiren discuss ways to enhance cooperation

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren called on Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to discuss ways to enhance cooperation, at the CM office here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren called on Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to discuss ways to enhance cooperation, at the CM office here on Tuesday.

The focus of their discussion was the fields of agriculture, livestock, and information technology, with both expressing their commitment to further promote bilateral ties. They agreed to strengthen collaboration in various areas, with China offering its support by providing high-quality cotton and rice seeds to Punjab. Chinese experts will also be involved in cotton research and mechanization efforts.

Additionally, the CM offered to facilitate meat exports from Punjab to China, and the Consul General assured cooperation in issuing Halal Meat Certification for Punjab. Recognizing China's expertise in modern cattle farming, it was agreed to leverage their experience in this domain.

The Chinese Consulate in Lahore will arrange the teaching of the Chinese language to the jawans of the Special Protection Unit (SPU). The caretaker CM expressed his appreciation for China's collaboration in agriculture, livestock, IT, and other sectors.

Zhao Shiren commended CM Mohsin Naqvi's vision for the promotion of agriculture and information technology, noting that the China National Cotton Association was cooperating with APTMA to promote cotton in the country.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and SM Tanveer, chief secretary, IG police, Chairman P&D, Addl Chief Secretary (Home), secretaries of agriculture, irrigation, and information departments, CEO PBIT, and others.