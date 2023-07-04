Open Menu

Naqvi, Zhao Shiren Discuss Ways To Enhance Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Naqvi, Zhao Shiren discuss ways to enhance cooperation

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren called on Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to discuss ways to enhance cooperation, at the CM office here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren called on Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to discuss ways to enhance cooperation, at the CM office here on Tuesday.

The focus of their discussion was the fields of agriculture, livestock, and information technology, with both expressing their commitment to further promote bilateral ties. They agreed to strengthen collaboration in various areas, with China offering its support by providing high-quality cotton and rice seeds to Punjab. Chinese experts will also be involved in cotton research and mechanization efforts.

Additionally, the CM offered to facilitate meat exports from Punjab to China, and the Consul General assured cooperation in issuing Halal Meat Certification for Punjab. Recognizing China's expertise in modern cattle farming, it was agreed to leverage their experience in this domain.

The Chinese Consulate in Lahore will arrange the teaching of the Chinese language to the jawans of the Special Protection Unit (SPU). The caretaker CM expressed his appreciation for China's collaboration in agriculture, livestock, IT, and other sectors.

Zhao Shiren commended CM Mohsin Naqvi's vision for the promotion of agriculture and information technology, noting that the China National Cotton Association was cooperating with APTMA to promote cotton in the country.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and SM Tanveer, chief secretary, IG police, Chairman P&D, Addl Chief Secretary (Home), secretaries of agriculture, irrigation, and information departments, CEO PBIT, and others.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Technology Exports Punjab China Agriculture Cotton From

Recent Stories

Iran officially becomes member of SCO family

Iran officially becomes member of SCO family

25 seconds ago
 Naqvi inaugurates tracking system, e-challan app f ..

Naqvi inaugurates tracking system, e-challan app for Punjab HPP

26 seconds ago
 Over 185,000 People Joined Russian Military in 202 ..

Over 185,000 People Joined Russian Military in 2023 - Medvedev

27 seconds ago
 Police raids Gutka factory, seizes mainpuri, raw m ..

Police raids Gutka factory, seizes mainpuri, raw material

29 seconds ago
 Barakah One Company completes Barakah Nuclear Ener ..

Barakah One Company completes Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant refinancing with UAE ..

11 minutes ago
 Tajikistan's Leader Says SCO Gaining Importance as ..

Tajikistan's Leader Says SCO Gaining Importance as 'Unique' Mix of Nations

10 minutes ago
Petition to Nationalize Poroshenko's Enterprises A ..

Petition to Nationalize Poroshenko's Enterprises Appears on Zelenskyy's Website

10 minutes ago
 CBS test facility available at RHC for dengue diag ..

CBS test facility available at RHC for dengue diagnosis; Dr Jamal

8 minutes ago
 PML-N will not go for political alliance with any ..

PML-N will not go for political alliance with any political party in general ele ..

8 minutes ago
 CS asks to provide facilities to tourists of Shand ..

CS asks to provide facilities to tourists of Shandur polo festival

8 minutes ago
 Direct air flight between Kazakhstan- Pakistan to ..

Direct air flight between Kazakhstan- Pakistan to start from July 8: Envoy

8 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali direc ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali directs transparency, merit in appo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business