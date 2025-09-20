Pakistan expands policy measures to boost citrus exports worldwide

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Minister for National food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhance Pakistan’s citrus exports, particularly kinnow, by introducing comprehensive facilitation measures for growers, processors, and exporters.

Speaking on the government’s vision, the minister highlighted that the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) is playing a pivotal role in aligning Pakistan’s citrus industry with international Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) standards, said a press release.

He said that the government is fully committed to ensuring that Pakistani citrus fruits not only maintain their traditional markets but also successfully enter new destinations across Central Asia, Russia, the middle East, Africa, and the European Union.

The minister appreciated the continuous efforts of DPP in simplifying export procedures, including reducing unnecessary testing requirements for pesticide residues in kinnow consignments.

He added that registration of new exporters for Uzbekistan and other Central Asian states is a vital step towards diversifying markets and enhancing trade opportunities for local farmers and exporters.

Highlighting long-term measures, Rana Tanveer Hussain noted that DPP has accredited the Citrus Research Institute’s post-entry quarantine facilities, paving the way for the introduction of new, disease-resistant and seedless kinnow varieties with higher yields and better consumer appeal.

He further informed that a temporary outpost has been established in Sargodha, the main citrus-producing region, to provide on-the-spot facilitation to farmers and exporters, ensuring timely processing of export consignments.

The minister also mentioned Pakistan’s proactive international engagement, citing the recent meeting with the Russian delegation in Islamabad as an example of how the government is expanding cooperation with partner countries to strengthen citrus exports.

To ensure efficiency, more laboratories have also been accredited nationwide for faster testing and certification of agricultural products.

Rana Tanveer Hussain stressed that the government’s focus is not limited to fresh fruit exports. Equal attention is being given to the promotion of seedless kinnow and value-added citrus products, including juices, concentrates, and essential oils, which can fetch higher returns in global markets.

Training programs and capacity-building workshops are also being conducted to equip growers and exporters with modern techniques and compliance requirements.

“Citrus, particularly kinnow, is a symbol of Pakistan’s agricultural strength. By facilitating our farmers and exporters, introducing improved varieties, and opening new markets, the government is determined to make Pakistani citrus a globally recognized brand," he added.