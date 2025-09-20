Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Floods affect one million in Faisalabad division: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar revealed that recent floods have affected nearly one million people and damaged 550 villages across the Faisalabad division.

During a briefing session with senior journalists, the commissioner shared details of the flood damages and ongoing relief efforts. He stated that 184 roads, 219 schools, and 23 health facilities were severely impacted. Relief operations, he added, are being carried out with the support of nine companies of the Pakistan Army, working round the clock.

He noted that 80% of electricity had been restored in the affected areas. On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a dedicated committee has been formed to assess the losses and is expected to submit a comprehensive report within 30 days.

The Commissioner also mentioned that a proposal is under review for the construction of a dam in Chiniot to provide permanent protection against future flooding.

Discussing development priorities for Faisalabad, he said the restoration and beautification of city roads—especially around the iconic Clock Tower and adjoining bazaars—is a key focus. In the first phase, 11 major roads are being rehabilitated, while a comprehensive master plan for the city's future development is being prepared in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

He further assured journalists that their longstanding issues would be addressed on priority. The matter of the Journalists’ Colony, he added, would be taken up with all concerned parties to reach a viable resolution.

