Road Rehabilitation Started To Ease Traffic, Beautify City: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar announced that rehabilitation and patchwork work on major city roads has commenced, aimed at reducing traffic congestion and enhancing the city’s overall appearance.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he emphasized that public safety and convenience are directly tied to the immediate restoration of the road network. He noted that Jail Road has been prioritized for urgent repairs and lane marking, with a broader plan in place to upgrade other major city arteries.

“This initiative will soon expand to Samundri Road, Main Canal Road, Jaranwala Road, and Jhang Road to ensure better traffic flow and smoother commuting for the public,” he stated.

Commissioner Anwar added that all available resources are being deployed to improve road conditions, as timely maintenance is crucial for public convenience and for reducing traffic accidents.

He also stressed the importance of industrial connectivity, pledging special focus on rehabilitating roads in industrial areas, which are vital for sustaining economic activity.

Road repair and city beautification, he concluded, will remain top priorities for his administration to improve quality of life, support local trade, and uplift the city’s image.

