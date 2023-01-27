UrduPoint.com

NIBAF, CFASP Ink MoU To Collaborate On Certification In Treasury Management

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2023 | 06:25 PM

NIBAF, CFASP ink MoU to collaborate on Certification in Treasury Management

National Institute for Banking and Finance Pakistan (NIBAF) and CFA Society Pakistan (CFASP) to collaborate for capacity development of professionals working in banking industry, developing financial institutions, stock exchanges, and the corporate sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ):National Institute for Banking and Finance Pakistan (NIBAF) and CFA Society Pakistan (CFASP) to collaborate for capacity development of professionals working in banking industry, developing financial institutions, stock exchanges, and the corporate sector.

NIBAF and CFASP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) here on Friday in this regard. The MoU was signed by Managing Director NIBAF Riaz Nazarali Chunara and Advocacy Chair, CFA Society Pakistan Muhammad Shoaib.

Executive Director, Financial Markets & Reserve Management Group, State Bank of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Malik, was also present on this occasion.

Under this collaboration, the two institutions would support each other in matters and activities of mutual interest, such as joint training programs, webinars and conferences.

The institutions would also jointly develop and offer a "Certification in Treasury Management" for professionals working in the domain of treasury including front office, middle office and back office of the local financial industry.

