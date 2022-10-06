UrduPoint.com

Norway's 2023 Budget Reflects Tighter Fiscal Policy, Slower Growth

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Norway's 2023 Budget Reflects Tighter Fiscal Policy, Slower Growth

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Norway's left-wing minority government unveiled its 2023 budget proposal on Thursday that aims to tighten fiscal policies to curb rampant inflation and help economy recover faster from the global energy crisis.

"The Government aims to bring inflation under control and ease the pressure on interest rates, while promoting job security and reducing social and geographical differences," Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum said.

The draft budget, subject to parliamentary revue, forecasts growth in the non-oil economy at 2.9% in 2022, 1.7% in 2023 and 2% in 2024, in a stark contrast to 4.1% growth reported last year and 3.6% seen in May.

Inflation has not been higher since the 1980s and is expected to reach 4.

8% in 2022 before settling at 2.8% in 2023.

The government said economic growth appeared to be decelerating faster than previously anticipated. It suggested redistributing record high oil and gas revenues to reduce spending from the sovereign wealth fund by 18.3 billion krone ($1.7 billion) to 316.8 billion krone in 2023.

"For a long time, the response to many political challenges in Norway has been to increase spending from the fund. That time has passed," the finance minister said.

Vedum warned that tapping the Government Pension Fund Global would risk inflation becoming entrenched, mortgage rates higher and the population poorer. The cut in spending from the fund will be offset by higher government expenditure, including on energy subsidies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Minority Energy Crisis Budget Norway Oil Job May Gas From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Sta ..

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Stadium from today

1 hour ago
 Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge th ..

Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge threatening case

1 hour ago
 All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilit ..

All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: FM

2 hours ago
 Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

3 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will b ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.