ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :- Refinery giant Tupras retained its longtime leadership as Turkey's biggest industrial enterprise with production-based sales worth 58.6 billion TL ($8.4 billion), the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) said on Wednesday.

With production-based sales of 45.2 billion liras ($6.5 billion), car manufacturer Ford ranked second in the list of Turkey's Top 500 Industrial Enterprises in 2020, ISO data showed.

It was followed by another carmaker Oyak Renault with 31.

2 billion liras ($4.5 billion) last year.

Exports of Turkey's industrial giants at the list decreased 12.8% year-on-year to $64.1 billion, survey revealed, saying their operating profit increased by 55%, employment by 3% and R&D expenditure by 5%.

"While the rise in equity was promising, the current debt-equity ratio continued to be a chronic problem," it said.

The ISO has been announcing data on Turkey's top 500 companies since 1968.