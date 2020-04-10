UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Countries Outlined Draft Agreement, But Final Decision Not Ready Yet - Source

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 01:20 AM

OPEC+ Countries Outlined Draft Agreement, But Final Decision Not Ready Yet - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) OPEC+ meeting participants have outlined a general draft agreement and the process is ongoing, but there is still no final decision, a source in one of the delegations participating in the meeting told Sputnik.

"At this moment there is no final decision ... There is a general draft, the process is underway.

But no decision has been taken," the source said.

The meeting is close to completion, but Mexico still has objections to the new deal, two sources in different delegations told Sputnik.

"The meeting is close to completion. But there is still a problem in convincing Mexico," one of the sources said.

This information was confirmed by another source.

