Gold Prices Dip By Rs.1,500 To Rs 355,700 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,500 on Friday and was sold at Rs 355,700 against its sale at Rs 357,200 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs 1,286 to Rs 304,955 from Rs 306,241, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went down by Rs 1,179 to Rs 279,552 from Rs 280,731.
The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 4,013 and Rs 3,440, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 to $3,330 from $3,345, whereas that of silver remained constant at $37.80, the Association reported.
