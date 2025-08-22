CCP Hosts Awareness Session On Competition Law For CA,ACCA Students
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 06:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) organized an awareness session on Competition Law for CA and ACCA students of Mannabi Business School.
The session aimed to equip future finance professionals with knowledge of the legal framework that ensures fair competition in markets. Understanding Competition Law helps business and accounting students identify and avoid practices prohibited under the law, thereby fostering integrity and compliance in their future careers, said a press release issued here on Friday.
The CCP officials, Ahmed Qadir, Director General; Salman Zafar, Senior Director; and Noman Ahmed, Assistant Director, delivered presentations on key areas of Competition Law. These included abuse of dominant position, cartelization, deceptive marketing practices, and mergers & acquisitions.
They also explained the history and importance of competition law in promoting fair and transparent market practices, protecting consumer welfare, and supporting sustainable economic growth.
The session generated strong interest among the students, who actively engaged in discussions and posed thoughtful questions regarding the CCP’s enforcement mechanisms. These queries were comprehensively addressed by the Commission’s representatives.
Anas Khan, Head of the ACCA Department and Mannabi Industry Linkages & Employability, along with faculty members, thanked the CCP team for engaging with students and promoting awareness of Competition Law.
