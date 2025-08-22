Open Menu

CCP Hosts Awareness Session On Competition Law For CA,ACCA Students

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 06:14 PM

CCP hosts awareness Session on competition law for CA,ACCA Students

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) organized an awareness session on Competition Law for CA and ACCA students of Mannabi Business School

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) organized an awareness session on Competition Law for CA and ACCA students of Mannabi Business School.

The session aimed to equip future finance professionals with knowledge of the legal framework that ensures fair competition in markets. Understanding Competition Law helps business and accounting students identify and avoid practices prohibited under the law, thereby fostering integrity and compliance in their future careers, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The CCP officials, Ahmed Qadir, Director General; Salman Zafar, Senior Director; and Noman Ahmed, Assistant Director, delivered presentations on key areas of Competition Law. These included abuse of dominant position, cartelization, deceptive marketing practices, and mergers & acquisitions.

They also explained the history and importance of competition law in promoting fair and transparent market practices, protecting consumer welfare, and supporting sustainable economic growth.

The session generated strong interest among the students, who actively engaged in discussions and posed thoughtful questions regarding the CCP’s enforcement mechanisms. These queries were comprehensively addressed by the Commission’s representatives.

Anas Khan, Head of the ACCA Department and Mannabi Industry Linkages & Employability, along with faculty members, thanked the CCP team for engaging with students and promoting awareness of Competition Law.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Prog ..

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in S ..

18 minutes ago
 Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likel ..

Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likely in Pakistan from August 23

20 minutes ago
 Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food sec ..

Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food security

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, ..

Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar

33 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market

SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market

3 minutes ago
 ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism f ..

ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato

3 minutes ago
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

1 hour ago
 UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime wi ..

UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

3 minutes ago
 Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes awa ..

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65

2 hours ago
 Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegat ..

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegation visited Government College ..

3 minutes ago
 Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibil ..

Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business