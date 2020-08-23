UrduPoint.com
Sun 23rd August 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan is successfully manufacturing International standard, economical face shields for  kids and school goers to protect them against deadly Coronavirus.

The company "SPEL", had designed the face shield, first in Pakistan, was awarded  European Union "CE" certification for "Face Shields" to manufacture and export.

 Zia Haider, the designer of the shield in demonstration said that prior to designing of shields he held a series of result oriented consultations with a panel of leading medical professionals ,scores of principals and headmasters/ headmistress of the provincial metropolis to understand the psyche of the students so that they feel comfortable while wearing shields in class and their facial impressions should also be clearly visible to teachers, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The manufacturer has been assessed and found to comply with the EU PPE regulations.

He  disclosed that company in the prevailing circumstances in the country and on the personal request of the Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar has worked out affordable meagre price  of Rs 150 for a shield so that even poor people could also buy conveniently.

Zia said it's-features included lightweight washable with soap and water, full face protection, comfortable to wear, non resistant to breathing and first level of defense against splashes and mist.

  It is made of transparent PET sheet using indigenous technologies with local resources.  Speaking on the occasion, Iftikhar Ali Malik who was chief guest of the demdemonstration ceremony congratulated for developing the best quality face shield to meet the local demands and hoped it would help contain spread of deadly pandemic when schools will reopen on September 15 across the country.

He urged the federal and provincial governments especially Federal education Minister Shafqat Mahmood to make it mandatory for all school going children to wear face shields for protection against coronavirus as Pakistan could not afford any further lapse.

He also lauded the strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan to contain Coronavirus which showed unprecedented results compared to developed countries in the world.

Zahid Iqbal VP Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry also lauded the efforts and contribution of company in earning good name worldwide for Pakistan in manufacturing PPE ( personal protection equipment). 

