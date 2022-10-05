UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Desires Robust Business Ties With Zimbabwe: Naveed Qamar

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan wants strong business ties with Zimbabwe to enhance trade, connectivity and mutually beneficial partnership, said Federal Minister for Commerce and Investments Syed Naveed Qamar.

The minister expressed these views in a meeting with Non-Resident Ambassador of Zimbabwe, Lt Gen (Retd) Martin Chedondo, who visited the Minister's office here on Wednesday.

Talking to the High Commissioner of Zimbabwe, Syed Naveed Qamar expressed the government's desire to enhance cooperation in corporate sector especially in the fields of agricultural, pharmaceutical and machinery.

The minister stressed for enhancing bilateral trade volume to its fullest potential.

He said that Zimbabwe being a member of South African Development Community (SADC), could play a vital role in upcoming third Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference & Single Country Exhibition scheduled to be held from November 29 to December 1, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

And expressed the hope that business community from Zimbabwe would actively participate in the exhibition which ultimately would step forward in exchanging of business delegations establishment of joint working groups on trade and trade agreements.

The High Commissioner said that Pakistan and Zimbabwe's relationships are historical and based on mutual respect for each other as Pakistan always stood with Zimbabwe since the country gained official independence in 1980.

However, he urged the need to enhance interactions between the business communities as well as the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the two countries to fully achieve the potential of bilateral trade volume.

Chedondo said that bilateral trade between the two countries is constantly increasing but the volume of bilateral trade between the two sides does not commensurate with the actual potential.

The High Commissioner assured his full support in upcoming Exhibition and agreed upon the exchange of business delegations in future to explore the opportunities and ways to boost bilateral trade between the two countries especially in agricultural, mining, defense and machinery.

Mr. Chedondo also condoled on the current situation of the Pakistan due to flood and expressed his deep grief on the loss and assured his support in this hour of trail.

