Pakistan, Spain agree to increase cooperation in IT sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan and Spain on Wednesday agreed to increase cooperation in the field of Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication for mutual benefit of their public and business communities.

The agreement reached during a meeting between Spanish ambassador to Pakistan Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico and Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, which was held here.

The minister and envoy discussed matters of mutual interest and relating to information technology, a news release said.

Member IT Syed Junaid Imam was also present in the meeting, during which "the two sides agreed to increase cooperation in the field of IT and Telecommunication.

" Amin Ul Haque said both Pakistan and Spain were enjoying cordial relations.

He said environment in Pakistan for foreign investment was conducive, adding that investment could be made in different sectors especially in the IT and Telecommunication.

He said the IT Ministry was also taking steps for provision of broadband services across the country.

The Spanish envoy lauded the ministry's role in promotion of IT and Telecommunication sector.

Earlier, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam briefed the Spanish ambassador about different projects of the IT Ministr y.