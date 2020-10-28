UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Spain Agree To Increase Cooperation In IT Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:08 PM

Pakistan, Spain agree to increase cooperation in IT sector

Pakistan and Spain on Wednesday agreed to increase cooperation in the field of Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication for mutual benefit of their public and business communities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan and Spain on Wednesday agreed to increase cooperation in the field of Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication for mutual benefit of their public and business communities.

The agreement reached during a meeting between Spanish ambassador to Pakistan Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico and Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, which was held here.

The minister and envoy discussed matters of mutual interest and relating to information technology, a news release said.

Member IT Syed Junaid Imam was also present in the meeting, during which "the two sides agreed to increase cooperation in the field of IT and Telecommunication.

" Amin Ul Haque said both Pakistan and Spain were enjoying cordial relations.

He said environment in Pakistan for foreign investment was conducive, adding that investment could be made in different sectors especially in the IT and Telecommunication.

He said the IT Ministry was also taking steps for provision of broadband services across the country.

The Spanish envoy lauded the ministry's role in promotion of IT and Telecommunication sector.

Earlier, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam briefed the Spanish ambassador about different projects of the IT Ministr y.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Spain Agreement

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah opens Kalba Mall

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reports Q3 net profit of ..

26 minutes ago

Belgian Foreign Minister No Longer in ICU as Part ..

2 minutes ago

Serbia's New Government to Be Pro-European, Seek E ..

2 minutes ago

Battered by pandemic, Boeing cutting 30,000 jobs i ..

2 minutes ago

Tanzania holds election marred by accusations of f ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.