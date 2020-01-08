Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 608 points to close at 41,904 points 07 Jan 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 41,904.47 points as compared to 41,296.24 points on the last working day with the positive change of 608.23 points (1.47%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 41,904.47 points as compared to 41,296.24 points on the last working day with the positive change of 608.23 points (1.47%).

A total of 206,892,240 shares were traded as compared to the trade of 266,633,470 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 9.183 billion as compared to Rs 10.462 billion during last trading day.

Total 365 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 257 recorded gain and 93 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 19,044,500 shares and price per share of Rs 27.12, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 16,090,500 and price per share of Rs 4.58 and Siddiqsons Tin with a volume of 12,278,500 and price per share of Rs 10.12.

Colgate Palm recorded the maximum increase of Rs 80.05 per share, closing at Rs 2600 while Bhanero Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs 41 per share, closing at Rs 880.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum decrease of Rs 254.91 per share, closing at Rs 7000.09 whereas Nestle Pakistan decreases Rs 175 per share closing at Rs 8000.