SAPM Haroon Praises Armed Forces, PM’s Leadership For Historic Victory
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Saturday extended his heartfelt tribute to the Pakistan armed forces and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for their strategic leadership and exceptional efforts, which led to a momentous victory for the country.
In a statement issued here, Haroon congratulated the nation on this remarkable success, stating, “On behalf of the entire nation, I congratulate Pakistan on this historic victory. Our courageous Armed Forces have once again made us proud and shown the world their unmatched valor and dedication.”
He further emphasized the pivotal role played by the Pakistan Army and Air Force in securing the country’s sovereignty and regional stability.
“Our brave soldiers have played a critical role in safeguarding the integrity of the nation and maintaining peace in the region. Their sacrifices and commitment have ensured the safety and security of our homeland,” he added.
Haroon also lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stating, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan has achieved a historic and unparalleled success. His strategic vision and steadfast leadership have been instrumental in this victory.”
The Special Assistant also praised the unparalleled performance of Pakistan’s military forces, saying, “The exemplary performance of the Pakistan Armed Forces has not only secured our borders but also solidified the nation’s security and sovereignty. The victories of the Pakistan Army and Air Force will be remembered as a proud chapter in our history.”
Haroon concluded with a message of national pride, urging the nation to unite in celebrating this triumph, while also pledging continued support for the Armed Forces in ensuring the country’s defense and security.
