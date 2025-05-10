NESPAK Team Visits FCCI
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2025 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) A team of NESPAK visited the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to discuss the issues related to the establishment of Expo Centre in Faisalabad.
They also participated in a special session of the FCCI Standing Committee on Council of Textile and Expo.
Qaisar Shams Gucha, Senior Vice President FCCI, chaired the meeting while former President FCCI Mian Javed Iqbal, Convener Standing Committee Engineer Bilal Jamil, Mian Naveed Gulzar, Mian Muhammad Latif, Muhammad Amir General Manager NESPAK and Structure Engineer Mr. Dilawar Khan were also present.
A documentary was screened about the construction of expo centers already completed by the NESPAK.
SVP Qaisar Shams Gucha said that 50 acres of land has already been earmarked for the expo center while efforts have been expedited to get funds for its construction from EDF.
He said that the proposed center will have two pavilions where international expos could be arranged.
He said that all basic facilities including residences etc. would be provided to the foreign visitors around this proposed expo center.
Later, he presented a gift box prepared specially for the 50 Years Golden Jubilee Celebrations of FCCI to the engineers of NESPAK.
Recent Stories
Global Sikh community stands with Pakistan: Minister Arora
One held for electricity theft
RPO, DPO visit CMH Hospital
Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts training program
Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel in New York: Minister for Def ..
CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Punjab
Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health, population matters; ap ..
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
Athapaththu fined for breaching ICC code of conduct
Conquerors tops points table of National Women’s T20
More Stories From Business
-
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal chairs meeting on a ..18 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decrease Rs.10,400 to 340,500 per tola3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 10,123 points3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 14 paisa against US Dollar12 minutes ago
-
Cotton cultivation in Punjab reaches 2.116 million acres4 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 12 May 202512 minutes ago
-
PQ Activity5 hours ago
-
Dushanbe glacier preservation conference to be a milestone for global water sustainability: Tajik Am ..5 hours ago
-
NBP-Rates-2-Karachi6 hours ago
-
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens6 hours ago
-
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 12 May 202513 minutes ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 12 May 202513 minutes ago