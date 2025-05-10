NESPAK team visits FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) A team of NESPAK visited the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to discuss the issues related to the establishment of Expo Centre in Faisalabad.

They also participated in a special session of the FCCI Standing Committee on Council of Textile and Expo.

Qaisar Shams Gucha, Senior Vice President FCCI, chaired the meeting while former President FCCI Mian Javed Iqbal, Convener Standing Committee Engineer Bilal Jamil, Mian Naveed Gulzar, Mian Muhammad Latif, Muhammad Amir General Manager NESPAK and Structure Engineer Mr. Dilawar Khan were also present.

A documentary was screened about the construction of expo centers already completed by the NESPAK.

SVP Qaisar Shams Gucha said that 50 acres of land has already been earmarked for the expo center while efforts have been expedited to get funds for its construction from EDF.

He said that the proposed center will have two pavilions where international expos could be arranged.

He said that all basic facilities including residences etc. would be provided to the foreign visitors around this proposed expo center.

Later, he presented a gift box prepared specially for the 50 Years Golden Jubilee Celebrations of FCCI to the engineers of NESPAK.