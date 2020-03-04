Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 293 points to close at 38,906 points 04 March 2020

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:51 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 38,906.4 points as compared to 39,199.68 points on the last working day with negative change of 293.28 points (0.75%).

A total of 186,985,760 shares were traded compared to the trade 225,275,610 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 7.381 billion as compared to Rs 8.763 billion during last trading day.

A total of 186,985,760 shares were traded compared to the trade 225,275,610 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 7.381 billion as compared to Rs 8.763 billion during last trading day.

As many as 347 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market on Wednesday, out of which 118 recorded gain and 211 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Maple Leaf with a volume of 23,360,500 shares and price per share of Rs 26.4, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 19,240,500 and price per share of Rs 20.73 and Bank of Punjab with a volume of 15,941,000 and price per share of Rs 11.60.

The Colgate Palm recorded the maximum increase of Rs 129.99 per share, closing at Rs 2249.99 while Unilever Foods was runner up with the increase of Rs 90 per share, closing at Rs 7400.

Philip Morris Pak recorded maximum decrease of Rs 158.04 per share, closing atRs 2100 whereas Bhanero Tex decreased by Rs 69.99 per share closing at Rs 930.

