Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 217 Points

Published February 22, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues with bullish trend, gains 217 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 217.76 points, a positive change of 0.53 percent, closing at 41,167.60 points against 40,949.84 points the previous day

A total of 196,543,047 shares were traded during the day as compared to 96,490,520 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.6.413 billion against Rs. 4.605 billion on the last trading day.

A total of 196,543,047 shares were traded during the day as compared to 96,490,520 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.6.413 billion against Rs. 4.605 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 331 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 185 of them recorded gains and 122 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 44,210,807 shares at Rs 1.26 per share; Maple Leaf with 22,383,945 shares at Rs.24.03 per share, and Oil and Gas Dev. with 10,388,052 shares at Rs.90.78 per share.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.71.77 per share price, closing at Rs.1,063.99, whereas the runner-up was Reliance Cotton with Rs. 45.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.645.00.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.88.49 per share closing at Rs.1,091.41; followed by Nestle Pakistan with Rs.85.00 decline to close at Rs.5,314.00.

