Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 364 Points

March 17, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 364.14 points on Friday, showing a negative change of 0.87 per cent, closing at 41,329.95 points against 41,694.09 points the previous day.

A total of 172,605,637 shares were traded during the day as compared to 234,696,217 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.8.019 billion against Rs.7.462 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 313 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 121 of them recorded gains and 171 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Habib Bank with 9,176,555 shares at Rs.75.61 per share; Hascol Petrol with 9,153,000 shares at Rs.6.32 per share and Pak Int. Bulk with 8,307,500 shares at Rs.4.15 per share.

Ismail Ind witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.30.21 per share price, closing at Rs.433.11, whereas the runner-up was JDW Sugar with an Rs.26.70 rise in its per share price to Rs.382.79.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.200.00 per share closing at Rs.7,800.00; followed by Pak Services with Rs.91.47 decline to close at Rs.15,00.00.

