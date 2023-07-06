Open Menu

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Turns Around To Bullish Trend, Gains 626 Points

Published July 06, 2023

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 626.01 points, a positive change of 1.44 percent, closing at 44,178.85 points against 43,552.84 points the previous trading day

A total of 297,822,139 shares were traded during the day as compared to 351,181,910 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.12.428 billion against Rs 12.014 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 335 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 200 of them recorded gains and 112 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 28,845,201 shares at Rs.1.21 per share; Pak Elektron with 16,169,219 shares at Rs.10.66 per share and Pak Petroleum with 14,126,634 shares at Rs.67.24 per share.

Mehmood Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.43.15 per share price, closing at Rs.725.00, whereas the runner-up was Shield Corp with an Rs.21.97 rise in its per share price to Rs.314.86.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.52.12 per share closing at Rs.756.68; followed by Bata (Pak) with Rs.34.00 decline to close at Rs.1,760.00.

