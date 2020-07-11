UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange To Return To Regular Operational Hours And Help Propagate Normal Market Activities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 06:02 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange to return to regular operational hours and help propagate normal market activities

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will resume its normal operational timings , as post COVID-19 activities, from next week i.e. Monday (July 13) with designated time schedule being 9:30 am to 3:30 - 3:45 pm during first four days of the week and from 9:15 am to 4:30 pm every Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange (PSX) will resume its normal operational timings , as post COVID-19 activities, from next week i.e. Monday (July 13) with designated time schedule being 9:30 am to 3:30 - 3:45 pm during first four days of the week and from 9:15 am to 4:30 pm every Friday.

PSX Managing Director, Farrukh Khan announcing reversion to normal timings at the Exchange said this will encourage investors and market participants to remain actively engaged in Capital Market related activities.

Citing this to be a positive development psx chief hoped it would help propagate normal market activities signalling encouraging development for post COVID-19 economy "This gives positive vibes for flattening of the curve in terms of pandemic," said Farrukh Khan mentioning that the government, SECP and SBP have taken numerous steps during the current year casting a positive impact on the capital markets of the country.

As per the designated time schedule for PSX market will open at 9:30 am and close at 3:30 pm with trade rectification session extended by 15 minutes whereas during its last working day of the week (Friday) the market to open at 9:15 am will close business for its first session at 12 noon followed by start of its second session at 2:30 pm with closing of the same at 4:30 pm.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Business Same Pakistan Stock Exchange July Market Post From Government Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

Human cadre is most precious, base of sustainable ..

20 minutes ago

Saleem Malik calls PCB’s response to his letter ..

52 minutes ago

PM fear massacre similar to genocide of Srebrenic ..

1 hour ago

Asad Umar says no more announced load shedding in ..

2 hours ago

Dubai SME provided AED170 million worth of incenti ..

2 hours ago

Australia cuts citizen returns as virus surge wors ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.