Pakistan Stock Exchange to return to regular operational hours and help propagate normal market activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :pakistan stock exchange (PSX) will resume its normal operational timings , as post COVID-19 activities, from next week i.e. Monday (July 13) with designated time schedule being 9:30 am to 3:30 - 3:45 pm during first four days of the week and from 9:15 am to 4:30 pm every Friday.

PSX Managing Director, Farrukh Khan announcing reversion to normal timings at the Exchange said this will encourage investors and market participants to remain actively engaged in Capital Market related activities.

Citing this to be a positive development psx chief hoped it would help propagate normal market activities signalling encouraging development for post COVID-19 economy "This gives positive vibes for flattening of the curve in terms of pandemic," said Farrukh Khan mentioning that the government, SECP and SBP have taken numerous steps during the current year casting a positive impact on the capital markets of the country.

As per the designated time schedule for PSX market will open at 9:30 am and close at 3:30 pm with trade rectification session extended by 15 minutes whereas during its last working day of the week (Friday) the market to open at 9:15 am will close business for its first session at 12 noon followed by start of its second session at 2:30 pm with closing of the same at 4:30 pm.