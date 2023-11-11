Open Menu

Pakistani Expert Illuminates Poultry Feed Management At Conference In China

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Pakistani expert illuminates poultry feed management at conference in China

Experts and entrepreneurs from over 10 Asia-Pacific countries and regions including Pakistan gathered to delve into topics of poultry breeding, nutrition, disease management and production

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Experts and entrepreneurs from over 10 Asia-Pacific countries and regions including Pakistan gathered to delve into topics of poultry breeding, nutrition, disease management and production.

The 12th Asia Pacific Poultry Conference (APPC 2023), an international scientific event held every four years, took place in Nanjing, China.

Pakistani Professor Nasir Mukhtar, representing Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), made significant contributions as a committee member during the conference.

In a session dedicated to nutrition and feed, he delivered a compelling presentation on the impact of fasting time and body weight on amino acid digestibility in broiler chickens.

His findings provide a robust scientific foundation for improving feed management in poultry farming, empowering poultry farmers to optimize their feed strategies to enhance production efficiency and overall quality.

The contributions of Nasir Mukhtar and other experts at the conference provided invaluable insights and solutions for the global poultry industry.

This collaborative effort is set to drive innovation and foster the sustainable development of the industry.

APP/asg

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan China Agriculture Nanjing Rawalpindi Nasir Event From Industry Asia Weight

Recent Stories

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Housing, Auqaf and R ..

Punjab Caretaker Minister for Housing, Auqaf and Religious Affairs Barrister Sye ..

5 minutes ago
 Gaza's Health system 'on its knees,' WHO chief sa ..

Gaza's Health system 'on its knees,' WHO chief said; pushes for ceasefire

7 minutes ago
 Bilawal hopes for decisive resolution of Gaza war ..

Bilawal hopes for decisive resolution of Gaza war summit in Saudi Arabia

5 minutes ago
 Solar energy unit inaugurated at Kohat Jail

Solar energy unit inaugurated at Kohat Jail

4 minutes ago
 CM reviews progress on 43 preferential public welf ..

CM reviews progress on 43 preferential public welfare projects

4 minutes ago
 CM reviews treatment facilities at Benazir Hospita ..

CM reviews treatment facilities at Benazir Hospital, Holy Family Hospital Pindi

4 minutes ago
Rs. 452.3m fine imposed on 3,670 electricity thiev ..

Rs. 452.3m fine imposed on 3,670 electricity thieves: FESCO spokesman

4 minutes ago
 ATC grants two-day physical remand of Sanam Javed ..

ATC grants two-day physical remand of Sanam Javed for attacking police

26 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condo ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles Azam Khan's death

26 minutes ago
 SHO martyred in terror attack in Tank

SHO martyred in terror attack in Tank

26 minutes ago
 223 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

223 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

26 minutes ago
 First three-day international conference over ICSB ..

First three-day international conference over ICSBM-2023 concluded

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business