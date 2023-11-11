Pakistani expert illuminates poultry feed management at conference in China

Experts and entrepreneurs from over 10 Asia-Pacific countries and regions including Pakistan gathered to delve into topics of poultry breeding, nutrition, disease management and production

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Experts and entrepreneurs from over 10 Asia-Pacific countries and regions including Pakistan gathered to delve into topics of poultry breeding, nutrition, disease management and production.

The 12th Asia Pacific Poultry Conference (APPC 2023), an international scientific event held every four years, took place in Nanjing, China.

Pakistani Professor Nasir Mukhtar, representing Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), made significant contributions as a committee member during the conference.

In a session dedicated to nutrition and feed, he delivered a compelling presentation on the impact of fasting time and body weight on amino acid digestibility in broiler chickens.

His findings provide a robust scientific foundation for improving feed management in poultry farming, empowering poultry farmers to optimize their feed strategies to enhance production efficiency and overall quality.

The contributions of Nasir Mukhtar and other experts at the conference provided invaluable insights and solutions for the global poultry industry.

This collaborative effort is set to drive innovation and foster the sustainable development of the industry.

