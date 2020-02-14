Pakistani manufactures take part in Texworld Paris fair

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistani manufacturers of fabric, garments and leather have participated in the Texworld, Apparel Sourcing and Leatherworld Paris fair in Paris, France

As many as 21 Fabric, Garments and Leather Manufacturers took part from Pakistan and a total of 1,315 exhibitors participated in the February edition, 2020.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan organized Pakistan Pavilion at the fair, says a press release received here on Friday.

The fair recorded around 13,500 visitors from all over the world.

The Visitors and Buyers from United Kingdom (UK), France, Turkey, Spain, Italy and Germany visited the fair in large number.

Pakistani stands were seen busy with trade enquiries and buyers from USA, UK, Turkey, Germany, France and other European and Central Asian countries.

In accurately interpreting the major market trends, Texworld Paris was able to attract some high-caliber professionals who thronged the aisles this year once again.

Leatherworld Paris was held alongside Texworld and Apparel Sourcing.

Leatherworld is the European trade show dedicated to sourcing for leather and related materials from animal origin or not, it introduces a large span of products, from raw materials to finished goods.

The Exhibitors from Pakistan in February 2020 were in Fabric includes Kamal Limited, Kohinoor Mills, Liberty Mills, M.K Sons, Mahmood Textile, Nishat Mills, Shahtaj Textile, Sarena Dyeing and Finishing.

The Denim manufacturers include Master Textile, Mekotex, Rajwani Denim Mills, S.M. Denim Mills, Stylers International and W.E Apparel.

In Apparel sector, the companies participated in the fair include Fashion Channel, Mr. Fabrics, Lucky Textile Mills, Swano Textile and in Leather includes Leather Grip, The Quality Products, United Impex.

Senior Marketing Manager Khawaja Umar Saud, said that fair was good for us and we have got some quality buyers.

Senior Marketing Manager Malik Tanveer, said that we are amazed with the unexpected response this year as we got genuine buyers as business shifted from China to different countries and we availed this opportunity very well.

The next Texworld, Apparel Sourcing and Leatherworld Paris will also be held from 14 to 17 September, 2020.

All Fashion Sourcing will be held from 02 to 04 June, 2020.

Texworld and Apparel Sourcing USA from 21 to 23 July, 2020, Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics in September, 2020 and African Sourcing and Fashion Week from 31 October to 03 November 2020 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.