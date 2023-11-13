Open Menu

Pakistan's Envoy To Azerbaijan Meets FPCCI President

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Pakistan's envoy to Azerbaijan meets FPCCI President

Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional office Lahore and met with President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh to discuss the matters of enhancing cooperation in diverse fields, including trade, investment, technology, and exchange of business delegations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee visited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional office Lahore and met with President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh to discuss the matters of enhancing cooperation in diverse fields, including trade, investment, technology, and exchange of business delegations.

Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Mian Anjum Nisar and Vice President of FPCCI Riffat Malik were also present.

Bilal Hayee said that Azerbaijan has abolished the duty on importing rice from Pakistan; Azerbaijan is a large market for the export of Pakistan rice. Besides, pharmaceutical products have a lot of demand; Pakistani exporters should focus on these sectors and increase their exports to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan is keen to promote bilateral trade with Pakistan as both countries have tremendous scope to enhance trade and economic cooperation in many fields, he added.

Bilal identified agriculture, industry, tourism, mining and hospitality as potential areas of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. The ambassador said Pakistani pharmaceutical companies have immense potential.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Business-to-Business (B2B) and People-to-People (P2P) linkages, relations and joint activities ultimately translate into bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation. He said that Azerbaijan can benefit from Pakistan's textiles, fruits, rice, surgical goods, pharmaceuticals and IT expertise at competitive rates. Irfan said that Azerbaijan and Pakistan enjoy excellent relations at the political level, but trade and economic relations are not up to the mark; therefore, there is a need to focus on promoting trade relations that would yield highly beneficial results for the economies of both countries.

Nadeem Qureshi thanked the Azerbaijan government for abolishing duties on Pakistani rice to facilitate the export of the commodity to the friendly country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Exchange Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce Agriculture Azerbaijan Chamber Market Commerce Textile From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Smog intensifying again as rain impact reduces

Smog intensifying again as rain impact reduces

25 seconds ago
 SC imposes Rs 1 mln fine on Punjab Govt for acquir ..

SC imposes Rs 1 mln fine on Punjab Govt for acquiring land without owner's permi ..

2 minutes ago
 Seminar on drug abuse-awareness and prevention hel ..

Seminar on drug abuse-awareness and prevention held

2 minutes ago
 9 arrested during raid at gambling den

9 arrested during raid at gambling den

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits ongoing development projects i ..

Commissioner visits ongoing development projects in city

2 minutes ago
 Regional Ombudsman hears complaints against SPECO, ..

Regional Ombudsman hears complaints against SPECO, SSGC

2 minutes ago
Experts ring alarm bells over expedited deforestat ..

Experts ring alarm bells over expedited deforestation in KP, enhanced risk of fl ..

4 minutes ago
 Privilege motions against President NBP and DG CAA ..

Privilege motions against President NBP and DG CAA referred to committee

4 minutes ago
 Joint Arab Islamic Summit’s resolution calls upo ..

Joint Arab Islamic Summit’s resolution calls upon UNSC to condemn destruction ..

57 minutes ago
 PAF's JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jet, Super Mus ..

PAF's JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jet, Super Mushshak aircraft participate in ..

57 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces various category student sch ..

Punjab govt announces various category student scholarships

57 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar direc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs formulation of inclusive, c ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Business