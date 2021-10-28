UrduPoint.com

Pb E&T Extend Property Tax Deposit Date Till Dec 31

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 10:19 PM

Pb E&T extend property tax deposit date till Dec 31

Punjab Excise and Taxation Secretary Waqas Ali Thursday said that Punjab government would not impose any surcharge or penalty on late payment of Property Tax after October 29

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Excise and Taxation Secretary Waqas Ali Thursday said that Punjab government would not impose any surcharge or penalty on late payment of Property Tax after October 29.

He said this during a meeting with elected members of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI).

Secretary E&T said that the notification in this regard would be issued as soon as provincial cabinet holds its meeting. "However, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed had already given verbal approval and the date would be extended to December 31 without any penalty or surcharge".

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq welcomed the decision and termed it a big relief for the business community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab October December Cabinet Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club Wo ..

Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club World Cup /UAE 2021/

20 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at Government of Sindh

21 minutes ago
 PTI govt believes in inclusive development

PTI govt believes in inclusive development

52 seconds ago
 Senate body investigates Rs 01 billion project cos ..

Senate body investigates Rs 01 billion project cost differences

54 seconds ago
 Tunisian associations denounce 'brutal' Sudan coup ..

Tunisian associations denounce 'brutal' Sudan coup

55 seconds ago
 UK High Court to Take Time to Decide on Assange Ex ..

UK High Court to Take Time to Decide on Assange Extradition Appeal - Judge

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.