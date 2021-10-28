Pb E&T extend property tax deposit date till Dec 31

Punjab Excise and Taxation Secretary Waqas Ali Thursday said that Punjab government would not impose any surcharge or penalty on late payment of Property Tax after October 29

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Excise and Taxation Secretary Waqas Ali Thursday said that Punjab government would not impose any surcharge or penalty on late payment of Property Tax after October 29.

He said this during a meeting with elected members of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI).

Secretary E&T said that the notification in this regard would be issued as soon as provincial cabinet holds its meeting. "However, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed had already given verbal approval and the date would be extended to December 31 without any penalty or surcharge".

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq welcomed the decision and termed it a big relief for the business community.