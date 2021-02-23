PCJCCI arranges new year celebration for Chinese

The Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) arranged an exclusive New Year celebration ceremony here Tuesday to felicitate Chinese businessmen, entrepreneurs, and investors associated from the platform of the PCJCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ):The Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) arranged an exclusive New Year celebration ceremony here Tuesday to felicitate Chinese businessmen, entrepreneurs, and investors associated from the platform of the PCJCCI.

The ceremony was presided over by PCJCCI President S M Naveed, while Senior Vice President Daud Ahmed, Vice President Khalid Raffique Choudhry and the executive Committee members also extended their greetings to the Chinese guests.

Addressing the ceremony, S M Naveed said that Chinese collaboration had played a great role in keeping the trustworthy relationship intact between two friendly nations.

He said that decision of Pakistan to join hands with China for the remarkable projects such as the CPEC, One Belt-One road, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS for building economic and political linkages with neighbors and Asian countries had knitted both the nation in a life long bonds.

While expressing his goodwill to the Chinese friends, Daud Ahmed said that he was confident that the strong bond of Pakistan and China would set a prolific example before the world.

He added that the joint efforts of Pakistan and China for prosperity of both nations had really set a good precedent.

PCJCCI Vice President Khalid Raffique Choudhry said, "I hope that all Chinese in Pakistan will carry forward the fine Chinese culture and their traditional virtues will reveal the spirit of diligence, bravery, intelligence".

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General the PCJCCI, observed that Chinese would make more contributions to a better Pakistan by keeping in view friendly traits between the two friends.

The PCJCCI Executive Committee Members paid a special tribute to the Chinese communities, who maintained friendship and lived in harmony with people and made indispensable contributions to the economic and social development of Pakistan.

The Chinese New Year celebration was followed by cake cutting with expression of the heartfelt sentiments to the people and government of China.