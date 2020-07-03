PCJCCI conducts 3rd Online Business Forum-Industrial Expo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) conducted 3rd Online Business Forum-Industrial Expo & Online Video Conference in collaboration with the departments of Commerce of Zhejiang and Shandong, Government of China.

According to PCJCCI spokesperson here on Friday, the online video conference was also attended by Consul General Shanghai Hussain Haider.

PCJCCI President Zarak Khan said that under the prevailing global pandemic it was important to strengthen the bilateral trade between the two nations.

He said that the current initiative had been taken to digitally link the member companies with Chinese enterprises of electronics, auto-spare parts, machinery, metal, industrial parts, and hardware primarily to strengthen the industry under the promotional package of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Zarak Khan maintained that the concept of this online business interaction was to provide contemporary solutions for carrying out normal business operations by avoiding physical concentration of business people.

He further informed that Zhejiang and Shandong province of China had provided full assistance to connect around 170 different Chinese companies with the Pakistani counterparts.

Commenting on the video conference, PCJCCI Senior Vice President, Moazzam Ghurki said that in Pakistan digital market does not have many professionals and this field was still relatively new.

He thanked the companies---Shandong Hada Electric Co. Ltd, Qingdao Cables, Shandong Shifeng Group Co. Ltd, Jinan Running Machinery, Leba Industries. Co Ltd from China, haier Pakistan (PVT) Ltd, NISHAT Group, ZRK Group, NESPAK Pakistan, Laboratories (Pvt). Ltd and several other Pakistani companies which actively participated in the online business forum.

PCJCCI Secretary General, Salahuddin Hanif said that PCJCCI would organize more such digital meetingsin collaboration with Chinese Commerce departments. He said that more than 170 companies were connected through video conference and engaged at high level.