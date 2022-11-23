UrduPoint.com

PCJCCI For Early Construction Of Mainline-1

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PCJCCI for early construction of Mainline-1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Moazzam Ali Ghurki Wednesday termed the ML-1 project as backbone of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and called for early construction on this vital project of Karachi to Peshawar rail line link.

Chairing an executive body meeting of the joint chamber here, he added that the CPEC was a corridor linking Pakistan's Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea with Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which highlights energy, transport and industrial cooperation.

Ghurki mentioned that this project involved upgrading a 1,163-mile, colonial-era track from Karachi to Peshawar to carry high-speed trains.

The PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulong highlighted that Pakistan had agreed to increase the cost of ML-1 from US $6.8 billion to US $ 9.85 billion, on the demand of Chinese negotiators, who termed the former cost figure as unrealistic. But the best part was that the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the $10 billion Mainline-I Project of Pakistan Railways.

The joint chamber's Vice President Hamza Khalid said that this project was one of the mega projects of CPEC because it could be expected to eventually become part of an extended CPEC outreach to Jalalabad, Afghanistan . It would ultimately provide rail links from the Afghanistan capital Kabul to the Indian Ocean, greatly enhancing its ability to engage in global trade.

China had already indicated it was ready to invest in Afghanistan by funding additional railways extending from Uzbekistan to Kabul and from Iran to Herat. "On the other hand, if we don't start the ML-I project immediately, the mainline of Pakistan Railways was likely to collapse within a short span of time."On this occasion, PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that China once again proveda great friend by approving 90 percent finances for the project which would be provided by the Chinese government (through the government concessional loan), while the remaining amount would be contributed by Pakistan. He hoped that this project would help in enhancing multilateral trade relations in near future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Afghanistan Kabul Peshawar Iran China CPEC Gwadar Jalalabad Herat Kashgar Uzbekistan Chamber Commerce From Government Industry Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani S ..

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani Swedish national accused of kil ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

2 hours ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

4 hours ago
 PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointme ..

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointments

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.