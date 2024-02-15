PCJCCI for Pak-China cooperation in mulberry seeds

Open Menu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Moazzam Ghurki said on Thursday that Pakistan is importing silk worth Rs 67 billion and it produces more silk locally, it will provide employment to 600,000 people mostly the rural women.

Sharing his views in a think-tank session here at PCJCCI Secretariat, he added that Mulberry is one of the most popular fruits in Pakistan. Mulberry trees, fast-growing and small to medium-sized, are being cultivated in rural areas of Pakistan. Apart from wide presence in Punjab, these can also be found in KPK, Abbottabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan. "Thanks to the hot climate, the growth period of mulberry trees in Pakistan is about 10 months, which means its leaves can be harvested several times within one year," he said.

Ghurki said that it is a fruit tree with no part going waste its leaves can be used as feed for silkworms, which provide silk for the textile sector; its branches are used to make different types of baskets that can be seen in almost every rural house of Pakistan. Its fruit is edible and can be processed into mulberry juice, powder, jam, vinegar, and tea.

The PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulong said that the techniques of seed cultivation can be commonly used.

"Most of our techniques can also be applied in Pakistan as long as local climate fits." He added that several improved mulberry varieties selected and bred by the research institute has proved to increase mulberry leaf output by around 30 percent. Up till now, two new series, namely, Nongsang and Qiangsang, have covered over 70 percent of China’s grafted mulberry fields. These were also provided to farmers, contributing to the country’s fight against poverty. He added that mulberry saplings have been exported to Uzbekistan. By providing technical support such as breed selection and planting guidance to the Chinese companies cooperating with Uzbek government, this can also be applied in Pakistan as long as water resources suffice. For areas with inadequate water, we can grow seedlings in China when they are vulnerable and then graft them to Pakistan.

Vice President Hamza Khalid said that Punjab is the area with most potential because around seventy percent of flora is found in Punjab. And in terms of population, Punjab can also play an important role in this industry. While, Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said, "Our target should be to engage 1,000 families in this business in ongoing spring season."

