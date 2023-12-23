P&D chairman visits Lahore Safari Park

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Planning and Development board (P&D) Punjab Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo visited Lahore Safari Park to review its ongoing development project.

According to a P&D spokesman here Saturday, Provincial Forest Secretary Muddasir Waheed Malik and DG Wildlife Mubeen Elahi were also present.

Briefing about the Lahore Safari Project, DG Wildlife Mubeen Elahi said, "We are going to make it state-of-the art park where giraffes, lions, black jaguar, deer, zebras, blue bull, and other animals would be available for entertainment of people.

Sahoo visited all blocks of the Lahore Safari Park to observe the development work on site.

He said the wall height of the general reception area should be reduced and to keep the civil work to a minimum at the Safari Zoo. He said the maximum number of trees should be planted in order to preserve the Safari Park's natural beauty. He added that establishment of a modern safari zoo would provide citizens with the best entertainment facilities and enhance the capacity and charm of the park.

Chairman P&D instructed the DG Wildlife to provide estimates for the redesign and functionalization of Safari Lake to include it in the project.