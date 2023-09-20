PDWP approves seven uplift schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved seven developmental schemes of FW&F, Auqaf, Urban Development and Irrigation sector with an estimated cost of Rs 12163.2 million, in its 17th PDWP meeting of the current financial year here on Wednesday

Chairman P&D board Iftikhar Ali Sahoo chaired the meeting. Secretary P&D Board Nadir Chattha was also present.

Approved schemes are: Revamping of Lahore Zoo at the cost of Rs 2136.000 million; Implementation of Master Plan of Safari Zoo Lahore at the cost of Rs 2,600,000; Finishing work of Shrine of Bibi Pak Daman, Lahore including Up-gradation of Approach Passage and Graveyard at the cost of Rs 518.

060 million; Capacity Building Project for Performance Improvement of the Lahore and Faisalabad Water and Sanitation Agencies, Punjab at the cost of Rs 4,238.850 million; Construction of Spur in Union Council Mauza Bait D.G. Khan at the cost of Rs 755.291 million; Providing River Training Works for Protection of Link 1 in DG Khan at the cost of Rs 1,464.712 million; Feasibility Study and Detailed Design of Revival of Degraded River of Punjab at the cost of Rs 450.287 million.

All the P&D Board members, provincial secretaries and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.