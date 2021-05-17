Petroleum prices kept unchanged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :In order to provide relief to the common man, the Prime Minister has decided to maintain the prices of petroleum products as they were on May 1st and a fortnight before that, Finance Ministry said in a statement issued here.

The government has to adjust the Petroleum levy and sales tax as well on Kerosene Oil (SKO) and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) to maintain the same prices.

The government will bear a revenue loss of Rs 2.77 billion for maintaining the same prices, the statement added.

Accordingly, the petrol would be sold at Rs 108.56 per liter; High Speed Diesel at Rs 110.76 per liter, Kerosene oil at Rs 80.00 per liter and Light Diesel Oil at Rs 77.65 per liter.