UrduPoint.com

Planing Minister Surrenders Expensive Official Vehicle

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Planing Minister surrenders expensive official vehicle

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday returned expensive official vehicle provided to him for use as federal minister.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday returned expensive official vehicle provided to him for use as Federal minister.

He returned the vehicle in order to implement austerity measures announced by the Prime Minister to overcome the current economic challenges faced by the country, said a press release.

The minister, in a letter to Secretary Cabinet Division, said he was provided an expensive vehicle with engine capacity of 4,500cc for use as Member National Assembly, and asked for providing a vehicle having 1,800cc or lesser engine capacity to save the fuel and maintenance costs.

He said during current economic crisis faced by the county, it would be an appropriate step towards right direction and called upon the masses to cooperate with the government during these difficult times to pull out the country from prevailing economic crisis.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister had also issued the direction to Cabinet for reducing all non-developmental expenses to minimize burden from the national exchequer.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Vehicle All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Miftah expresses concerns over depleting foreign r ..

Miftah expresses concerns over depleting foreign reserves

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Police announces Diploma in explosives scien ..

Dubai Police announces Diploma in explosives science

21 minutes ago
 China aid delivery to T�rkiye reaches 600 tons: ..

China aid delivery to T�rkiye reaches 600 tons: Turkish ambassador

7 minutes ago
 Turkish citizens of Armenian origin in quake-hit v ..

Turkish citizens of Armenian origin in quake-hit village ask for aid to be deliv ..

7 minutes ago
 Moldova's Sandu Says Air Defense Systems Needed fo ..

Moldova's Sandu Says Air Defense Systems Needed for Regional Security

7 minutes ago
 Japanese, South Korean Military Gauge Range of Nor ..

Japanese, South Korean Military Gauge Range of North's Latest Missile

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.