Open Menu

PMDC, MSCI Sign Agreement For Enhancing Pink Salt Export: MD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 09:15 PM

PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt export: MD

Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) Engr. Asad Ahmed said on Tuesday that PMDC and an American firm, Miracle Saltworks Collective Incorporation (MSCI) signed an agreement for the value addition of Himalayan Pink Salt to increase its exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) Engr. Asad Ahmed said on Tuesday that PMDC and an American firm, Miracle Saltworks Collective Incorporation (MSCI) signed an agreement for the value addition of Himalayan Pink Salt to increase its exports.

Talking to media briefing along representative of the American firm, Miracle Saltworks Collective Incorporation here, the MD said the government was prioritizing the mineral sector to yield desirous results to bring change in the lifestyle of the local community. The Managing Director and President of Miracle Saltworks Collective Inc Ahmed Nadeem Khan signed the agreement.

He said the agreement represented the culmination of excessive collaboration between the partners and thanked the petroleum ministry and SIFC for effective coordination and cooperation.

Terming the signing agreement a great milestone, he said that a joint venture company would be constituted comprising on seven boards of directors as four from mineral salts and three from PMDC to complete flexibility report within nine months.

He said that PMDC and MSCI officials have formalized their partnership to establish a state-of-the-art Pink Rock Salt Crushing and Packaging facility dedicated in exporting salt-based products to international markets.

Asad Ahmed informed that the project is set to attract a significant foreign direct investment of 200 million Dollars, showcasing the confidence and enthusiasm of the international community in this groundbreaking venture.

Commercial production of 150,000 tonnes per annum is expected to be commenced from June, 2026, he added.

Beyond the economic impact of the collaboration, he said the initiative is expected to make a substantial contribution to the country’s foreign revenue, adding that MSCI in line with its commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), will actively engage in community development, health facilities, and women empowerment initiatives in the operational area.

He said this holistic approach aligns with the broader goals of social progress and economic growth, reflecting a dedication to inclusive and sustainable development. The practice of exporting raw materials should come to an end as the export of the products after value addition was direly needed, he added.

The MD said the event marks a historic moment in the pursuit of economic advancement and global recognition for Pakistan's Pink Rock Salt industry, signalling a new era of prosperity and collaboration.

Chief Communications Officer of the Miracle Saltworks Collective Inc Mubarak Khan called the agreement the beginning of a new journey and an amazing opportunity for Pakistan as the pink salt would act as an ambassador at millions of homes internationally.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Company Progress June Women Market Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Media Event From Government Agreement Industry Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

FIA arrests three human traffickers

FIA arrests three human traffickers

8 minutes ago
 Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate ..

Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate of emigrants offices

12 minutes ago
 SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leaka ..

SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leakage of question paper

12 minutes ago
 26000 fruit plants distributed among communities t ..

26000 fruit plants distributed among communities to enrich local livelihood in C ..

18 minutes ago
 ECP declares victory for four more provincial asse ..

ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members

18 minutes ago
 Stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan ..

Stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan Project' held

18 minutes ago
ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cs ..

ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cship kicks off

17 minutes ago
 FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion ti ..

FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion till mid February

17 minutes ago
 PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resour ..

PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resource balance

18 minutes ago
 Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Me ..

Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Men Snooker

18 minutes ago
 IHC serves notice to ECP for NA 55 election result ..

IHC serves notice to ECP for NA 55 election results

7 minutes ago
 Sardar Shahjehan of PML-N returns from PK-40

Sardar Shahjehan of PML-N returns from PK-40

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business