Open Menu

PRA Achieves 26 Per Cent Growth In Revenue Collection

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 03, 2024 | 08:04 PM

PRA achieves 26 per cent growth in revenue collection

The spokesperson says the authority has broken its own record made during the last month of March.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2024) Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has achieved a significant milestone in revenue collection during the month of March, 2024 by collecting an impressive Rs.19.1 billion.

It marks a remarkable increase of 26% in collection if compared to the revenue collected at Rs.15.2 billion last year.

After conclusion of third quarter of the current financial year, the Authority managed to collect a significant revenue at Rs.164.3 billion during the nine months of the current fiscal year thus reflecting an 18% growth, if compared with the same period last year, collected at Rs.138.7 billion.

It is important to mention that besides Sales Tax on Services, PRA is also entrusted with the collection of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund (PWWF) and Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess (PIDC). During the current financial year, PWWF records 66% growth whereas PIDC collection reflected an impressive growth at 62% todate.

According to the spokesperson of PRA, the Authority is persistently on its way to achieve the assigned target of Rs.240 billion despite all challenges mainly arsing out of economic meltdown during the Currency of year.

The spokesperson further added that PRA which accounts for around 66% of Punjab’s own source revenue is determined to maximize the provincial revenue through its dedicated team and cooperation of taxpayers in fulfilling their obligations through timely payment of taxes. It was also stated that during the past four financial years, the Authority, through its dedicated workforce managed to surpass its targets and during the current financial year PRA is making all out efforts to maintain its tradition of surpassing the targets.

The strategy of PRA to achieve the target for this year includes broadening of tax base, taxpayer facilitation and education, training of its workforce, data base analysis and decision making, extensive use of information technology without resorting to any coercive measures.

The impressive revenue collection figures reflect the efficiency and effectiveness of PRA's strategy in ensuring compliance to the tax statute while fostering a conducive environment for economic growth in Punjab.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Education Punjab Same March All Billion

Recent Stories

PM invites French companies to invest in Pakistan

PM invites French companies to invest in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 Total number of POs arrested from abroad reaches 2 ..

Total number of POs arrested from abroad reaches 26

51 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court summons secretary interior

Islamabad High Court summons secretary interior

49 minutes ago
 Out of school children to get free education in pr ..

Out of school children to get free education in private schools

49 minutes ago
 Aid groups urge change after 'systematic' Israel a ..

Aid groups urge change after 'systematic' Israel attacks in Gaza

49 minutes ago
 19 arrested under Kite Flying Act during 24 hours

19 arrested under Kite Flying Act during 24 hours

49 minutes ago
Finnish police says 'bullying' motivated school sh ..

Finnish police says 'bullying' motivated school shooting

49 minutes ago
 Police arrest 9 suspects from different area

Police arrest 9 suspects from different area

51 minutes ago
 DC visits BISP center Larkana

DC visits BISP center Larkana

51 minutes ago
 Rubiales arrested at airport over alleged federati ..

Rubiales arrested at airport over alleged federation graft scandal

1 hour ago
 PM stresses upon new initiatives to attract top ta ..

PM stresses upon new initiatives to attract top talent

52 minutes ago
 CM meets Chinese Consul General, condoles demise o ..

CM meets Chinese Consul General, condoles demise of Chinese nationals in Shangla ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business