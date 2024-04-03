PRA Achieves 26 Per Cent Growth In Revenue Collection
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 03, 2024 | 08:04 PM
The spokesperson says the authority has broken its own record made during the last month of March.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2024) Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has achieved a significant milestone in revenue collection during the month of March, 2024 by collecting an impressive Rs.19.1 billion.
It marks a remarkable increase of 26% in collection if compared to the revenue collected at Rs.15.2 billion last year.
After conclusion of third quarter of the current financial year, the Authority managed to collect a significant revenue at Rs.164.3 billion during the nine months of the current fiscal year thus reflecting an 18% growth, if compared with the same period last year, collected at Rs.138.7 billion.
It is important to mention that besides Sales Tax on Services, PRA is also entrusted with the collection of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund (PWWF) and Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess (PIDC). During the current financial year, PWWF records 66% growth whereas PIDC collection reflected an impressive growth at 62% todate.
According to the spokesperson of PRA, the Authority is persistently on its way to achieve the assigned target of Rs.240 billion despite all challenges mainly arsing out of economic meltdown during the Currency of year.
The spokesperson further added that PRA which accounts for around 66% of Punjab’s own source revenue is determined to maximize the provincial revenue through its dedicated team and cooperation of taxpayers in fulfilling their obligations through timely payment of taxes. It was also stated that during the past four financial years, the Authority, through its dedicated workforce managed to surpass its targets and during the current financial year PRA is making all out efforts to maintain its tradition of surpassing the targets.
The strategy of PRA to achieve the target for this year includes broadening of tax base, taxpayer facilitation and education, training of its workforce, data base analysis and decision making, extensive use of information technology without resorting to any coercive measures.
The impressive revenue collection figures reflect the efficiency and effectiveness of PRA's strategy in ensuring compliance to the tax statute while fostering a conducive environment for economic growth in Punjab.
Recent Stories
PM invites French companies to invest in Pakistan
Total number of POs arrested from abroad reaches 26
Islamabad High Court summons secretary interior
Out of school children to get free education in private schools
Aid groups urge change after 'systematic' Israel attacks in Gaza
19 arrested under Kite Flying Act during 24 hours
Finnish police says 'bullying' motivated school shooting
Police arrest 9 suspects from different area
DC visits BISP center Larkana
Rubiales arrested at airport over alleged federation graft scandal
PM stresses upon new initiatives to attract top talent
CM meets Chinese Consul General, condoles demise of Chinese nationals in Shangla ..
More Stories From Business
-
Stocks fluctuate on rates outlook, Taiwan quake1 hour ago
-
ICCI NEOC role in emergency response, disaster management49 minutes ago
-
KP Govt likely to increase BRT service fare49 minutes ago
-
Govt taking practical steps for development of textile sector: Awais Leghari2 hours ago
-
Speakers for increase in FED to mitigate pervasive health hazards3 hours ago
-
Work Readiness Programme: Training empowering women for employment concludes3 hours ago
-
Gold hits record peak, oil rises on geopolitical tensions3 hours ago
-
Eurozone stocks win inflation boost; Asia hit by Taiwan quake3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Netherlands agree to explore new opportunities for partnership4 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 869 more points4 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s economic improvement acknowledged by international institutions3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,800 to Rs238,900 per tola4 hours ago