Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain Shafay meets Chinese investors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here Thursday met Chinese investors’ delegation, led by Madam Scarlett Xiang, Head of China Government Investment.

It was agreed upon in the meeting to increase investment and cooperation in health, technical education, agriculture, manufacturing of electric vehicles and other sectors. Chinese investors have shown interest in setting up an electric car assembling plant in Punjab.

The head of Chinese investors’ delegation said that China's Huawei Group would start a programme to provide online training to 300,000 people in Pakistan, asserting that an agreement would be made with federal government and TEVTA in this regard. The training program would be launched from Punjab.

Under the Huawei ICT Talent Programme 2024, 260,000 students will be given ICT skill training. Under this program, 30,000 people will be provided professional and 10,000 government officials with online training in digital economy.

A Chinese investor group has expressed interest in setting up an electric vehicle assembling and chemical plant in Punjab. The China Group will also launch Pakistan Digital Primary Healthcare Improvement Programme worth US $ 300 million from Gujrat. Under the programme, 3,000 mobile clinics will be built in Pakistan. An agreement would be made with the Ministry of Health Punjab in this regard. Under the programme, people in remote and rural areas will get better diagnostic and treatment facilities.

The Chinese group will introduce high-tech technology projects in the agriculture sector in Pakistan.

Provincial Industries and Commerce Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that many Chinese companies have invested on a large scale in Punjab. "We will welcome more Chinese companies in Pakistan and Punjab for health, agriculture, technical education and training programmes. The Chinese group will set up a Punjab electric vehicle assembling and chemical plant and provide all possible facilities."

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the labs and courses of TEVTA institutes are being upgraded under a phased programme. Solar technology courses have also been introduced in TEVTA institutes. CM Punjab has also started air ambulance service in the province.

The Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce said that modern technology will be promoted with the cooperation of China in the agricultural sector. There is a need for cooperation in the seed development program between Punjab and China. Chaudhry Shafay Hussain thanked the Chinese investment group for bringing the Medical City programme in Gujrat.

The Chinese delegation included Deputy Chief Huawei Pakistan Mr. Ray, MD Mr. Hank, CTO Mr. Jayson and others. CEO Punjab Investment Board Jalal Hasan, Senior DG TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and other relevant officers were also present.