PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 372 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 372 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 372.55 points, a positive change of 0.79 per cent, closing at 47,452.38 points against 47,079.83 points the previous day.

A total of 462,865,965 shares valuing Rs.8.998 billion were traded during the day as compared to 330,249,094 shares valuing Rs. 7.304 billion the previous day.

As many as 355 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 238 of them recorded gains and 91 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 190,161,011 shares at Rs.1.39 per share, K-Electric Ltd with 52,233,286 shares at Rs.2.21 per share and Maple Leaf with 21,305,930 shares at Rs.32.35 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.112.50 per share price, closing at Rs.20,600.00, whereas the runner-up was Sanofi-Aventis with a Rs.33.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.690.00.

Pak Tobacco witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.19.90 per share closing at Rs.700.10, followed by Khyber Tobacco with a Rs.8.53 decline to close at Rs.400.00.

