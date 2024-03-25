Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 373 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 373 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Monday, gaining 373.82 points, a positive change of 0.57 percent, closing at 65,525.65 points against 65,151.83 points the previous trading day.

A total of 261,194,334 shares valuing Rs.8.945 billion were traded during the day as compared to 208,408,686 shares valuing Rs. 7.149 billion the last day.

Some 332 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 144 of them recorded gains and 168 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 20 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were P.

T.C.L with 27,177,895 shares at Rs.15.70 per share, Hascol petrol with 21,377,000 shares with 8.08 per share and K-Electric Limited with 20,911,495 shares at Rs.4.57 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.200.00 per share price, closing at Rs.7,400.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber Limited with a Rs.24.39 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,495.00.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.199.89 per share closing at Rs. 8,200.11, followed by Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs.45.17 decline to close at Rs.1,479.83.

