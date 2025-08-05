Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 984.52 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 07:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 984.52 more points, a positive of 0.69 percent, closing at 143,037.17 points against 142,052.65 points last trading day.

A total of 549,719,494 shares were traded during the day as compared to 666,372,806 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 37.040 billion against Rs 42.924 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 484 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 239 of them recorded gains and 217 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Fauji Cement with 31,711,478 shares at Rs 49.51 per share, First Dawood Prop with 24,776,353 shares at Rs6.98 per share and Invest Bank with 18,112,089 shares at Rs 7.77 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 2,683.28 per share price, closing at Rs 29,516.03, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs790.76 rise in its per share price to Rs 8,698.32.

Sapphire Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs66.92 per share closing at Rs 1,315.96 followed by Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited with Rs60.57 decline in its share price to close at Rs1,010.41.

More Stories From Business