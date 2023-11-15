PSX gains 14 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Wednesday gained 14.14 points, a slight positive change of 0.02 percent, closing at 56,680.07 points against 56,665.93 points the previous trading day.

A total of 661,624,152 shares valuing Rs 24.353 billion were traded during the day as compared to 526,356,508 shares valuing Rs19.539 billion the previous day.

As many as 360 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 196 of them recorded gains and 147 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 70,271,415 shares at Rs.1.40 per share, Pak Refinery with 37,133,521 shares at Rs.24.24 per share and Sui North Gas with 22,477,958 shares at Rs.53.96 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.300.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8,900.00, whereas the runner-up was Pak Engineering with a Rs.30.69 rise in its per share price to Rs439.88.

Faisal Spinning witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.27.89 per share closing at Rs343.96, followed by Siemens Pak with a Rs.22.75 decline to close at Rs.762.00.