UrduPoint.com

PSX Gains 57 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 06:10 PM

PSX gains 57 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) gained 57.61 points on Wednesday, a positive change of 0.14 per cent, closing at 41,874.04 points against 41,816.43 points the previous day.

A total of 233,271,322 shares were traded during the day as compared to 185,250,764 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.8.441 billion against Rs.6.743 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 334 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 197 of them recorded gains and 113 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Maple Leaf with 32,849,018 shares at Rs.27.41 per share; Hascol petrol with 12,320,500 shares at Rs.6.44 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 11,016,145 shares at Rs.1.26 per share.

ZIL Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.16.14 per share price, closing at Rs.260.00, whereas the runner-up was JS Global Cap with an Rs.14.50 rise in its per share price to Rs.297.50.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.139.50 per share closing at Rs.1,720.50; followed by Reliance Cotton with Rs.41.50 decline to close at Rs.650.00.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Islam’s message of peace, compassion, and grace ..

Islam’s message of peace, compassion, and grace has inspired people the world ..

2 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to bring economy of prevailing qu ..

Efforts underway to bring economy of prevailing quagmire, says PM

8 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Play-off 1 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Su ..

PSL 2023 Play-off 1 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of North Macedoni ..

UAE President receives President of North Macedonia

1 hour ago
 LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to ar ..

LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Experts explore intersection between reality and M ..

Experts explore intersection between reality and Metaverse via robotics

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.