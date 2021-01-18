UrduPoint.com
PSX Loses 204 Points To Close At 45,726 Points

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 204.32 points, with negative change of 0.44 percent, closing at 45,726.68, points against 45,931 points on the last working day.

A total 543,645,793 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 531,065,203 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs21.659 billion against Rs17.848 billion previous day.

As many as 472 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 163 of them recorded gain and 245 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 47,593,500 shares and price per share of Rs96.51, Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 44,616,500 and price per share of Rs17.92 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 33,013,500 and price per share of Rs4.19.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs99 per share, closing at Rs9600 whereas AKD Capital was runner up with the increase of Rs30.78 per share, closing at Rs4410.31.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs158.8 per share, closing at Rs6455.01, whereas Philip Morris Pak shares decreased by Rs62.77 per share closing at Rs1437.23.

