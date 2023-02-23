UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 329 Points

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PSX loses 329 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bearish trend on Thursday, losing 329.09 points, a negative change of 0.80 percent, closing at 40,838.51 points against 41,167.60 points the previous day.

A total of 150,264,321 shares were traded during the day as compared to 196,543,047 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.5.772 billion against Rs.6.413 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 319 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 75 of them recorded gains and 220 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 14,163,476 shares at Rs 1.25 per share; Maple Leaf with 10,480,725 shares at Rs.23.78 per share, and Kot Addu Power with 9,688,154 shares at Rs.28.91 per share.

Goodluck Ind. witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.50.00 per share price, closing at Rs.1,000.00, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Tobacco with a Rs. 27.53 rise in its per share price to Rs.394.65.

Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.78.84 per share closing at Rs.1,100.01; followed by Reliance Cotton with Rs.45.00 decline to close at Rs.600.00.

