PSX loses 510 points to close at 46,903 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 510.40 points on Thursday, with a negative change of 1.08 per cent, closing at 46,903.06 points against 47,413.46 points on the last working day.

A total of 544,434,449 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 536,640,545 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs16.065 billion against Rs14.368 billion the previous day.

As many as 530 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 139 of them recorded gain and 363 sustained losses whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 57,965,000 shares and price per share of Rs46.20, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 53,341,000 and price per share of Rs3.56 and Azgard Nine with volume of 42,158,500 and price per share of Rs25.82.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum increase of Rs1515.15 per share, closing at Rs21723.37. Rafhan Maize was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs249, closing at Rs10449. Philip Morris Pak recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 55 per share, closing at Rs922 followed by Wyeth Pak Ltd, the prices of which declined by Rs42 per share, closing at Rs1730.