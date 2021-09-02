UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 510 Points To Close At 46,903 Points

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:00 PM

PSX loses 510 points to close at 46,903 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 510.40 points on Thursday, with a negative change of 1.08 per cent, closing at 46,903.06 points against 47,413.46 points on the last working day.

A total of 544,434,449 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 536,640,545 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs16.065 billion against Rs14.368 billion the previous day.

As many as 530 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 139 of them recorded gain and 363 sustained losses whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 57,965,000 shares and price per share of Rs46.20, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 53,341,000 and price per share of Rs3.56 and Azgard Nine with volume of 42,158,500 and price per share of Rs25.82.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum increase of Rs1515.15 per share, closing at Rs21723.37. Rafhan Maize was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs249, closing at Rs10449. Philip Morris Pak recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 55 per share, closing at Rs922 followed by Wyeth Pak Ltd, the prices of which declined by Rs42 per share, closing at Rs1730.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Rafhan Maize Products Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Wyeth Pakistan Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Azgard Nine Limited Billion

Recent Stories

TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an ..

TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an upgraded gaming smartphone na ..

6 minutes ago
 Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance t ..

Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance to earn future rewards for trav ..

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi schools to offer students and educators ..

Abu Dhabi schools to offer students and educators on-campus COVID-19 PCR tests

31 minutes ago
 64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

46 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss ..

Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss 2023-2026 strategic plan

46 minutes ago
 UAE a universal model of youth empowerment: Ambass ..

UAE a universal model of youth empowerment: Ambassador to Israel

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.