PSX Makes History As Index Crosses 100,000 Milestone
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 06:26 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) made history on Thursday by closing all time high at 100,082.77 points as compared to 99,269.25 points on the previous day, with gain of 813.52 more points, a positive change of 0.82 percent
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) made history on Thursday by closing all time high at 100,082.77 points as compared to 99,269.25 points on the previous day, with gain of 813.52 more points, a positive change of 0.82 percent.
A total of 1,164,794,139 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,057,104,968 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 39.776 billion against Rs.39.556 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 452 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 290 of them recorded gains and 118 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 44 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 179,225,089 shares at Rs 8.85 per share, K-Electric with 64,868,271 shares at Rs 5.40 per share and Bank Makramah with 64,868,271 shares at Rs.2.73 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.126.71 per share price, closing at Rs 19,494.84, whereas the runner-up was Service Industries Limited with Rs 51.21 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,226.69.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 110.75 per share closing at Rs 7m878.00 followed by PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs 21.70 decline to close at Rs.880.58.
Recent Stories
The Punjab University and Brunel University of London varsity sign MoU
NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at Lahore
ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday
Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar
Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of Pakistan at ICC meeting on Fri ..
South Korea slashes interest rates by 25 basis points
Pakistan needs a cornea donation campaign: AST
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) aims for transparency, inv ..
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
More Stories From Business
-
LCCI hails energy ministry for release of imported industrial chemicals47 minutes ago
-
Govt urged to incentivize private sector growth57 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar3 minutes ago
-
4th International Conference concludes at NTUF1 hour ago
-
Photo exhibition of Kashmiri prisoners to raise voice against India’s atrocities1 hour ago
-
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) aims for transparency, investor’s confidence45 seconds ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs 700 per tola2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister lauds SECP efforts for promoting EODB2 hours ago
-
Mobile phone imports decreases over 10% to $420 mln in 4 months3 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan-Pak direct flight to resume on Nov 29: Ambassador Tukhtaev4 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Thursday5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago