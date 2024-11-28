Open Menu

PSX Makes History As Index Crosses 100,000 Milestone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 06:26 PM

PSX makes history as index crosses 100,000 milestone

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) made history on Thursday by closing all time high at 100,082.77 points as compared to 99,269.25 points on the previous day, with gain of 813.52 more points, a positive change of 0.82 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) made history on Thursday by closing all time high at 100,082.77 points as compared to 99,269.25 points on the previous day, with gain of 813.52 more points, a positive change of 0.82 percent.

A total of 1,164,794,139 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,057,104,968 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 39.776 billion against Rs.39.556 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 452 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 290 of them recorded gains and 118 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 44 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 179,225,089 shares at Rs 8.85 per share, K-Electric with 64,868,271 shares at Rs 5.40 per share and Bank Makramah with 64,868,271 shares at Rs.2.73 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.126.71 per share price, closing at Rs 19,494.84, whereas the runner-up was Service Industries Limited with Rs 51.21 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,226.69.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 110.75 per share closing at Rs 7m878.00 followed by PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs 21.70 decline to close at Rs.880.58.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Bank Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Bank Of Punjab Market All Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Service Industries Limited PIA Billion

Recent Stories

The Punjab University and Brunel University of Lon ..

The Punjab University and Brunel University of London varsity sign MoU

6 minutes ago
 NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at ..

NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at Lahore

6 minutes ago
 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday

3 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar

Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar

3 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of ..

Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of Pakistan at ICC meeting on Fri ..

3 minutes ago
 South Korea slashes interest rates by 25 basis poi ..

South Korea slashes interest rates by 25 basis points

3 minutes ago
Pakistan needs a cornea donation campaign: AST

Pakistan needs a cornea donation campaign: AST

3 minutes ago
 Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) aims for transparency, inv ..

45 seconds ago
 Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

2 hours ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business