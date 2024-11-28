PSX makes history as index crosses 100,000 milestone

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) made history on Thursday by closing all time high at 100,082.77 points as compared to 99,269.25 points on the previous day, with gain of 813.52 more points, a positive change of 0.82 percent.

A total of 1,164,794,139 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,057,104,968 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 39.776 billion against Rs.39.556 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 452 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 290 of them recorded gains and 118 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 44 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 179,225,089 shares at Rs 8.85 per share, K-Electric with 64,868,271 shares at Rs 5.40 per share and Bank Makramah with 64,868,271 shares at Rs.2.73 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.126.71 per share price, closing at Rs 19,494.84, whereas the runner-up was Service Industries Limited with Rs 51.21 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,226.69.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 110.75 per share closing at Rs 7m878.00 followed by PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs 21.70 decline to close at Rs.880.58.