PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 1,159 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2023

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,159.98 points, a positive change of 1.92 percent, closing at 61,691.25 points against 60,531.27 points the previous trading day

A total of 531,334,211 shares valuing Rs 21.558 billion were traded during the day as compared to 467,159,704 shares valuing Rs 18.752 billion the last day.

Some 388 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 298 of them recorded gains and 74 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 16 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Maple Leaf with 43,072,746 shares at Rs42.36 per share, Pak Elektron with 39,797,114 shares at Rs 18.97 per share and Fauji Fert Bin with 27,568,000 shares at Rs 24.56 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 756.77 per share price, closing at Rs 10,856.77, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Ind with a Rs 93.28 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,337.06.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 1,000.00 per share closing at Rs 21,500.00, followed by Siemens Pak with a Rs 58.15 decline to close at Rs 717,18.

