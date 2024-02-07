PSX stays bullish, gains 344 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 344.85 points, a positive change of 0.54 per cent, closing at 64,143.87 points against 63,799.02 points the previous trading day.

A total of 327,591,633 shares valuing Rs 14.308 billion were traded during the day as compared to 330,921,598 shares valuing Rs. 15.195 billion the last day.

Some 356 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 203 of them recorded gains and 125 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 28 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 44,379,925 shares at Rs.

4.86 per share, Oil and Gas Development with 24,951,384 shares at Rs.150.67 per share and Pak Electron with 21,266,442 shares at Rs.23.88 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.76.34 per share price, closing at Rs.1,400.00, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Services Limited with a Rs.41.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.920.00.

Premium Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.19.00 per share closing at Rs.361.00, followed by Ismail Industries Limited with a Rs.13.48 decline to close at Rs.1,261.52.