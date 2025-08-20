RDA inflows rise to $10.748 bn in July 2025

The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $10.748 billion by the end of July 2025 as compared to US $10.563 billion by June (2025) end

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $10.748 billion by the end of July 2025 as compared to US $10.563 billion by June (2025) end.

The data showed that the inflows of remittances during July were recorded at US$ 185 million as compared to US$ 182 million in June and US$ 201 million in May 2025, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.

The number of accounts registered under the programme also rose by 10,619 to 842,582 in July 2025 from 831,963 accounts in June 2025.

By the end of July, overseas Pakistanis have invested US $479 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, US $936 million in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $75 million in Roshan Equity Investment.