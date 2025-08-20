RDA Inflows Rise To $10.748 Bn In July 2025
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 06:55 PM
The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $10.748 billion by the end of July 2025 as compared to US $10.563 billion by June (2025) end
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $10.748 billion by the end of July 2025 as compared to US $10.563 billion by June (2025) end.
The data showed that the inflows of remittances during July were recorded at US$ 185 million as compared to US$ 182 million in June and US$ 201 million in May 2025, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.
The number of accounts registered under the programme also rose by 10,619 to 842,582 in July 2025 from 831,963 accounts in June 2025.
By the end of July, overseas Pakistanis have invested US $479 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, US $936 million in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $75 million in Roshan Equity Investment.
Recent Stories
At least 15 dead in Karachi rain-related incidents
Egypt hosts first preliminary camel race
Emirates Falcons International Cup to mark launch as annual event starting from ..
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnects 3 more meters
Police assist citizens during heavy rains, flooding
Pakistani MPs call on Nepal Speaker of House of Representative
KP govt accelerates Galiyat land use, zone planning for sustainable tourism deve ..
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting to review rain situation ..
LDP to deliver durable, citizen-friendly infrastructure: DC
DG Fisheries for repairing of trout fish hatchery
Modern blood bank inaugurated at Old Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas
Clean drinking water vital for healthy human life: Chairman Senate
More Stories From Business
-
WCCIS delegation meets FPCCI to boost women-led business2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decline per tola for second straight day in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 points3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar1 hour ago
-
PSX stays bullish, hits all time high at 150,591 points1 hour ago
-
Threading synergies: CCP approves HAFL-HTML merger in yarn sector3 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s marble, granite in high demand in China: PASDEC official4 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.1,400 to Rs 355,200 per tola6 hours ago
-
RDA inflows rise to $10.748 bn in July 20251 hour ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 20 August 20251 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 20 August 20251 hour ago