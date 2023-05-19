PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 157.11 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to a bullish trend on Friday, gaining 157.11 points, a positive change of 0.38 percent, closing at 41,599.19 against 41,442.08 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to a bullish trend on Friday, gaining 157.11 points, a positive change of 0.38 percent, closing at 41,599.19 against 41,442.08 points the previous day.

A total of 120,373,905 shares were traded during the day as compared to 101,318,549 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.277 billion against Rs 3.000 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 314 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 172 of them recorded gains and 114 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 19,984,893 shares at Rs 1.14 per share, Air Link Communication Ltd. with 6,096,00 shares at Rs 21.97 per share, The Searle Co.with 4,864,361 shares at Rs 49.71 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 1000.00 per share price, closing at Rs 21800.00, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan with a Rs 166.25 rise in its per share price to Rs 6416.25.

Rafhan Maize XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 349.99 per share closing at Rs 8000.00, followed by Khyber Textile with a Rs 57.75 decline to close at Rs 712.25.