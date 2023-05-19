UrduPoint.com

PSX Turns Around To Bullish Trend, Gains 157.11 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023 | 08:36 PM

PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 157.11 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to a bullish trend on Friday, gaining 157.11 points, a positive change of 0.38 percent, closing at 41,599.19 against 41,442.08 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to a bullish trend on Friday, gaining 157.11 points, a positive change of 0.38 percent, closing at 41,599.19 against 41,442.08 points the previous day.

A total of 120,373,905 shares were traded during the day as compared to 101,318,549 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.277 billion against Rs 3.000 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 314 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 172 of them recorded gains and 114 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 19,984,893 shares at Rs 1.14 per share, Air Link Communication Ltd. with 6,096,00 shares at Rs 21.97 per share, The Searle Co.with 4,864,361 shares at Rs 49.71 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 1000.00 per share price, closing at Rs 21800.00, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan with a Rs 166.25 rise in its per share price to Rs 6416.25.

Rafhan Maize XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 349.99 per share closing at Rs 8000.00, followed by Khyber Textile with a Rs 57.75 decline to close at Rs 712.25.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Nestle Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Khyber Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens lose to Zimbabwe Select in secon ..

Pakistan Shaheens lose to Zimbabwe Select in second one-day

8 minutes ago
 HPC organizes solidarity rally with Pak Army

HPC organizes solidarity rally with Pak Army

8 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Companies That Allegedly Obfuscate Uk ..

US Sanctions Companies That Allegedly Obfuscate Ukrainian Origin of Grain - Stat ..

2 minutes ago
 US Designates Russian Gold, Silver Producers Polim ..

US Designates Russian Gold, Silver Producers Polimetall, Polyus - State Dept.

8 minutes ago
 Moscow, Baku on Path to Hit $5Bln in Trade in 2023 ..

Moscow, Baku on Path to Hit $5Bln in Trade in 2023 - Deputy Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Only anti-state elements can attack security insti ..

Only anti-state elements can attack security institutions: Raja Pervaiz

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.